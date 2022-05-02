San Diego County to hold Memorial Ceremony for those who have been killed in the line of duty





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, law enforcement agencies from across San Diego County will come together to remember the men and women that have been killed in the line of duty.

Police Officer Daniel Gene Walters will be honored at the ceremony after he succumbed to complications of a gunshot wound sustained on November 12, 2003

Brian Stoney with the San Diego County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about the fallen hero that will be added to the Regional Law Enforcement Memorial on Wednesday ceremony.

For more information about the San Diego County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony, visit: https://www.sdsheriff.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/471/17.