San Diego County to receive roughly $100 million from opioid lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last January, California received a historic 26 billion dollar payout from drug companies for their role in the opioid epidemic.

San Diego county believes we’ll get about 100 million dollars of those funds.

Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Joel Anderson say they have a plan on how to spend that money.

The opioid settlement framework’ includes things like expanding medical access, and providing more rehab options.

The board of supervisors will consider the proposal at their board meeting next Tuesday.