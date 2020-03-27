San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector to accept penalty cancellation requests





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office announced Tuesday it was standing firm on its state-mandated date that the second installment of property taxes was due April 10.

However, taxpayers who are directly impacted by the coronavirus and unable to pay on time can file a penalty cancellation request.

All such requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis after April 10.

This will require documentation of how the taxpayer was impacted by the virus that interfered with the ability to deliver the payment by April 10.

Dan McAllister from the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector spoke to KUSI over the phone to discuss this.

For more info: www.sdttc.com