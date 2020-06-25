San Diego County Undersheriff discusses Board of Supervisors vote to support new racial justice and use of force policies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors are moving forward with a racial justice and police reform plan, aiming to tackle deep seeded issues of systemic racism.

San Diego County Undersheriff, Mike Barnett, discussed the new plan and what it changes in the future on Good Morning San Diego.

RELATED STORY: Mayor Faulconer and San Diego leaders announce new police de-escalation policy