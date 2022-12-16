San Diego County unemployment increases slightly even as 16,100 jobs added

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in November, up from a revised 3.2% in October, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

November’s unemployment rate was considerably less than November 2021’s rate of 4.5%. Last month’s rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between September and October, nonfarm employment increased by 16,100 jobs, from 1,529,300 to 1,545,400. Agricultural employment decreased by 200, from 9,300 to 9,100.

Trade, transportation, and utilities registered the most significant month-over payroll increase with 4,600 jobs gained. Government netted 3,300 jobs over the month, with local gaining 2,900, state 300 and federal 100.

Additional employment gains were recorded in educational and health services with 3,100, professional and business services with 3,000, leisure and hospitality with 2,600, manufacturing with 900, financial activities with 200 and other services with 200. Employment in mining and logging remained unchanged.

Construction lost 1,700 and information 100 month-over-month.

Between November 2021 and November 2022, nonfarm employment increased by 48,400 — a gain of 3.2 %. Agricultural employment increased by 400, from 8,700 to 9,100.

Leisure and hospitality rose by 19,900 jobs, the most significant increase over the year. Accommodation and food services — a gain of 15,800 — accounted for around 79% of the rise.

Other gainers include professional and business service with 12,700, government with 8,000, educational and health services with 6,300, other services with 3,100, construction with 1,800 and information with 400 jobs added. Employment in mining and logging remained constant at 300.

Year-over employment losses occurred in financial activities — down 1,700 — manufacturing — down 1,500 — and trade, transportation and utilities with 600 jobs lost.