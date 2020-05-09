San Diego County unemployment numbers near Great Depression era figures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report released Thursday by the San Diego Workforce Partnership estimated that more than 67,379 employees have been affected by COVID-19, more than 35,000 of whom work in the hospitality and restaurant industries.

Last week, 318,064 Californians filed unemployment claims — nearly the same amount as filed the previous week, and 2.8 times the pre-COVID-19 weekly record, bringing total filings to 4 million over the last six weeks. By comparison, the 79 weeks of the Great Recession saw 4.9 million filings.

The San Diego region’s estimated unemployment rate has risen to 26.8% amid the pandemic, a high not seen since the Great Depression, according to a report released Wednesday by the San Diego Association of Governments.

Ray Major, chief economist of SANDAG, joined KUSI to discuss the unemployment figures.