San Diego County unemployment rises slightly to 3.5%

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.5% in May, up from 3.3% in April, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

May’s unemployment rate was more than May 2022’s rate of 2.9%. Last month’s rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.5% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between April 2023 and May 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 4,900 from 1,572,200 to 1,577,100. In addition, agricultural employment added 200 jobs

Private education and health services led all industries in month-over- month employment growth with an addition of 2,300 jobs, 2,000 of which were in health care and social assistance.

Government payrolls expanded by 1,000 over the past month, with 500 in local government. Professional and business services reported an employment increase of 900 over the month, two-thirds of which was in professional, scientific and technical services.

Manufacturing reported the largest industry sector job decline with a loss of 1,000 jobs month-over-month.

Between May 2022 and May 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 42,500 – – up 2.8% — as agricultural employment declined by 100.

Private education and health services reported the largest job advance over the year with an addition of 13,800 jobs, 96% of which were in health care and social assistance.

The number of jobs in leisure and hospitality increased by 12,300, divided between accommodation and food services — up 6,400 — and arts, entertainment, and recreation — up 5,900.

Other industries to post year-over job increases were government with 5,100, other services with 4,100, professional and business services with 3,400 and construction with 2,300.

Employment remained unchanged in mining and logging, information, and financial activities while manufacturing lost 500 jobs over the year.