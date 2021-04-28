San Diego County will not enforce CDC’s new mask guidance





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the updated guidance Tuesday in yet another carefully calibrated step on the road back to normal from the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 570,000 people in U.S.

For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.

The change comes as more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

During Wednesday’s San Diego County Health Briefing, a reporter asked if San Diego County would be enforcing the CDC’s new guidelines. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher answered the question explaining that they will not be, and that they have not in the past.

Fletcher explained, “from the beginning, it’s been something that’s been in the guidance, but never in San Diego County has someone been punished, for not doing it.”

Furthermore, Fletcher addressed the frustrations from people who are fully vaccinated, but are still being required to wear their mask. Fletcher said they need to continue wearing their masks because, “there are still people who have not been vaccinated.”

RELATED STORY: CDC says fully vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask

Supervisor @NathanFletcher explains that San Diego County cannot enforce the CDC mask guidance, since it is only guidance, not a law. San Diego County is trusting the majority of people will continue living life by CDC standards. Full Story: https://t.co/QSscvB8gpq pic.twitter.com/MSNN9GU457 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 28, 2021