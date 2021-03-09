San Diego County will prioritize J&J vaccine for the homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, San Diego County received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, and it is being distributed the same way as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

San Diego County public health officials say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is just as effective as its counterparts at preventing serious illness from COVID-19 and has been tested against virus variants. All currently available vaccines were 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths during trials, officials said.

But, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be prioritized to administer to “unsheltered” San Diegans.

Fletcher said, “as a county we will be prioritizing that vaccine for our unsheltered. It is easier to administer, it can get done quicker, so we will work not only here, with the folks here, but throughout our region to make sure that our unsheltered, our homebound seniors, our farmworkers, those that are hardest to reach, have access to the vaccine that is quickest to take affect with a single shot.”

