San Diego County’s homeless population increased 22% since 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH) today released the topline results from the 2023 WeAllCount Point-in-Time Count, a one-night snapshot of the minimum number of homeless people in San Diego County.

The 2023 Point-in-Time Count found no less than 10,264 individuals experiencing homelessness across our region. This number includes 5,171 unsheltered San Diegans with 5,093 individuals in shelters and transitional housing. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness asks the public to remember this is a minimum number as the challenge of finding every unsheltered person in a car, encampment, or under a bridge, is impossible.

But new this year, the RTFH partnered with the California Department of Transportation to reach and count homeless people in encampments on Caltrans property, property they were unable to count in previous years. The RTFH says this led to an additional 661 people being counted this year.

The announcement comes just days before the San Diego City Council is scheduled to learn about the City’s new Comprehensive Shelter Strategy and consider the Unsafe Camping Ordinance proposed by Councilmember Stephen Whitburn. The proposed Unsafe Camping Ordinance would prohibit tent encampments in all public spaces throughout the city if shelter beds are available and would ban tent encampments at all times in certain sensitive areas, such as in parks and canyons and near schools, transit stations and homeless shelters – regardless of shelter capacity.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria immediately held a press conference to discuss the 22% increase, as he used the opportunity to blame the other Mayors in San Diego County. Gloria called on them to build shelters and facilities in their cities, explaining that the City of San Diego can’t do it all.

Gloria began his speech touting San Diego’s efforts to build housing, while simultaneously admitting that people are coming to San Diego to be homeless.

Despite all the “successes” Gloria detailed, the homeless population in downtown alone has tripled since he took office.

“Regionally, as reported today, there has been a 22-percent increase. Still yet, the city of San Diego is alone in terms of what we have done on homelessness. We’re providing shelter, we are providing safe parking, we are providing street outreach and case management, we host the day center. Tell me what other city in this region that has anything near the amount of services and shelters that we provide in the City of San Diego, there aren’t many,” explained Mayor Gloria.

Mayor Gloria continued, “this is where services are and that’s why people are coming here to access them. Let’s be clear, if you are homeless in San Diego County, and you want help, you are likely coming to the city of San Diego for that help. We know this from talking to our outreach teams, we know this from reading your media stories, we know this from other mayors who readily admit they transport their homeless to the city of San Diego.”

Official 2023 Point-in-Time Count Results from the Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH):

