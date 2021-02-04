San Diego County’s law enforcement has yet to be placed in the first tier for the COVID-19 vaccine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local law enforcement officers are still not included in the foremost tier (Phase 1A) for vaccines in San Diego County.

Currently, over 4,000 local law enforcement officers routinely respond to emergency calls, much of them requiring medical attention.

Medical first responders and firefighters are placed in the topmost tier, while law enforcement is placed in the tier afterwards, in Phase 1B.

Law enforcement in Orange County working in high positive COVID rate areas have been placed in their topmost tier, Phase 1A.

In Riverside County, law enforcement have been placed in Phase 1B, like San Diego, but that county has already moved onto vaccinating Phase 1B.

Joel Anderson, San Diego County Supervisor, District 2, joined KUSI to discuss the matter of vaccine prioritization.