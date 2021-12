San Diego County’s median home price hits new high: $750K

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Realtor, Kara Kay about the housing market and how demands are remaining strong.

Local prices have risen 15.4 percent in a year and the new median — which includes new and resale condos, townhouses and single-family homes — exceeds the peak of $749,750 reached in June.

