San Diego County's new 'ocean testing system' shuts down Coronado beaches





CORONADO (KUSI) – We all know Mexico dumps millions and millions of gallons of dirty sewage into the ocean, resulting in closed beaches in San Diego County on a constant basis.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has covered the issue since he was a college student at San Diego State, and still nothing has been done.

President Trump dedicated millions of dollars to the issue but when the Biden Administration took office, the process to study how to use that money had to restart.

As the federal government continues to go through the red tape, San Diegans are left with polluted ocean water. But the County of San Diego launched a new testing program last month, which is supposed to determine when the beaches should be closed, but there’s a problem.

San Diego County’s new “ocean testing system” is keeping the beaches closed more than they are open. Since the program launched last month, Imperial Beach has been closed entirely, and Coronado beaches have been shut down for 17 days, more than ever before.

To make the issue even more confusing, the City of San Diego uses a completely different system than the county does.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey is questioning the accuracy of this system, and wants to make sure the beaches are closed due to an actual health risk, not because this system says to close them.

