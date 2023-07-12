San Diego County’s radical leadership styles continue even without Nathan Fletcher

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The County of San Diego is considering implementing “Harm Reduction” strategies they claim will help homeless people.

The problem is, the so-called “Harm Reduction” strategies are highly controversial, and not even supported by local Mayors.

Escondido Mayor Dane White and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells have both voiced their opposition to allowing the county’s “Harm Reduction” programs into their city’s, as they say the program simply enables homeless people to continue their rampant drug use.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego as he explained how San Diego County’s current leadership has followed in Nathan Fletcher’s footsteps, with their refusal to listen to any opposition to their policies, especially this one.

Mayor Bill Wells sent out the following email detailing his position to supporters:

I write to you today with deep concern and frustration regarding a distressing policy that the County of San Diego may implement. The County is shamefully considering implementing “Harm Reduction” strategies under the guise of addressing homelessness. This ill-conceived plan involves distributing free needles, crack pipes, and other drug paraphernalia to homeless individuals living on the streets. Here are more of the items: • Sterile syringes;

• Personal sharps disposal containers;

• Safer injection and wound care supplies;

• Naloxone;

• Fentanyl test strips;

• Condoms and lube packets with instructions;

• Educational information on HIV, STDs, and viral hepatitis transmission prevention;

• Safer smoking supplies ( including pipe covers, mouthpieces, foil sheets, clean glass stems, and bubblers) We cannot stand idly by as our community risks descending into the same depths of chaos and devastation that have plagued cities like San Francisco. I refuse to accept this misguided approach that merely perpetuates the cycle of addiction without addressing the root cause of homelessness, substance abuse. How can we, as concerned citizens, tolerate a system that worsens the problems it aims to solve? We have a chance to stop this, and I urge you to take immediate action and lend your voice to oppose this absurd proposal. Your input can make a critical difference in thwarting this harmful strategy and safeguarding the well-being of our community. Together, we can send a powerful message that we refuse to allow our streets to become a breeding ground for addiction and despair. Please, share this critical information with your family, friends, and neighbors. Mobilize them to join us in this fight for the soul of our community. Thank you for standing with us in this battle to preserve the dignity and well-being of our fellow citizens. Together, we can vehemently reject the notion that giving drug paraphernalia can solve the complex issue of homelessness.

Escondido Mayor Dane White (@Dwhite1904) blasts San Diego County's "terrible idea" of trying to put a "Harm Reduction Program" in his city. "When you look at what harm reduction actually is, this is NOT it. This is simply a delivery service for needles and crack pipes." pic.twitter.com/E9aZJezSkp — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 11, 2023