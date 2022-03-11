San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased 8.5% in the past year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased to 4.7% in January, up from a revised 4.1% in December and below the year-ago estimate of 8.5%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.5% for California — which increased from 5% in December — and 4.4% for the nation — up from December’s 3.7% — during the same time period.

Between December 2021 and January 2022, nonfarm employment decreased by 22,300, from 1,497,700 to 1,475,400. Agricultural employment shrunk by 200, from 8,000 to 7,800, according to EDD figures.

Trade, transportation, and utilities — down 5,800 — posted the most significant month-over job decrease. Retail trade — down 2,700 — transportation, warehousing, and utilities — 2,200 — and wholesale trade — 900 — each posted job losses. The largest share of the over-the-month decline was in transportation and warehousing, down 2,300.

Professional and business services decreased by 5,700 jobs. Professional, scientific, and technical services — down 3,700 — were responsible for around 65% of the job reduction.

According to the EDD, seven other industries reported job losses, including leisure and hospitality with a loss of 3,000; educational and health services, 2,500; construction, 1,700; government, 1,700; financial activities, 800; other services, 700; and information, 500.

Employment remained unchanged in mining and logging and the manufacturing sector recorded an employment gain of 100.

In year-over-year numbers, nonfarm employment increased by 123,300, a gain of 9.1%. Agricultural employment contracted by 100.

The largest gainer was leisure and hospitality, with 66,900 jobs added to payrolls between January 2021 and January 2022. Of those, 54,400 were in accommodation and food services.

Professional and business services gained 19,900 over the year, along with 12,500 in other services, 9,200 in government, 7,100 in trade, transportation, and utilities, 3,800 in educational and health services, 3,300 in manufacturing, 900 in construction and 500 in information.

Employment remained unchanged in mining and logging.

Year-over-year employment losses occurred in financial activities with a loss of 800.