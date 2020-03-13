San Diego courts to postpone civil trials to prevent spread of coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Superior Court system will be postponing all civil jury trials for the next 30 days in order to meet state health guidelines regarding large crowds in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, court officials said Thursday.

The court system is instituting the trial postponements to reduce the number of prospective jurors coming in and out of county courthouses over the next month, according to the San Diego County Superior Court.

The announcement came on the same day San Diego city and county officials banned all mass gatherings of 250 or more people, with five new coronavirus cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

At present, jurors will still be expected to report to local courthouses to potentially serve on criminal trials.

However, the court system is developing a procedure to further meet state guidelines regarding large public gatherings, according to court spokeswoman Karen Dalton. More information regarding the court’s response to developing local guidelines is expected Friday morning.