San Diego COVID-19 Community Fund to address growing needs amid outbreak

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, in partnership with the San Diego Foundation, United Way of San Diego and other major regional players, recently launched the San Diego COVID-19 Community Fund and asked the public to donate to the philanthropic disaster-response effort.

The fund launched with $1.3 million to respond to three key areas impacting San Diegans: food insecurity, rental and utility assistance and income replacement — also known as gap funding.

San Diego Gas & Electric donated $1 million to the fund, with The San Diego Foundation providing the other $300,000. The coalition managing the fund “will work with local government, health agencies, nonprofits, businesses and other community partners to identify regional needs and assess potential grant recipients,” the fund’s website reads.

“San Diegans in the service, tourism, arts and hospitality industries are without work for the foreseeable future,” said Mark Stuart, the foundation’s president and CEO. “The fund will provide flexible resources to community-based organizations and emergency grants to nonprofit organizations.”

Brian Zumbano, VP, Chief Development & Stewardship Officer, The San Diego Foundation, spoke to KUSI over the phone to tell us more about it.

To donate to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund, please visit www.SDFoundation.org/COVID19.