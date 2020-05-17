San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund helping non-profits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On March 16, The San Diego Foundation partnered with local leaders to launch the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

The fund quickly became San Diego’s main philanthropic resource supporting nonprofits that are assisting impacted communities and vulnerable populations in need.

To date, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund has raised more than $11 million and they hope to grow that amount to meet the significant need in our community.

The Foundation has received more than $35 million in nonprofit requests for assistance.

To bring awareness the foundation released two PSAs. Brian Zumbano, Vice President, Chief Developmemt Officer at The San Diego Foundation, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how they are helping the community.