San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In March San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, in partnership with the San Diego Foundation, United Way of San Diego and other major regional players, launched the San Diego COVID-19 Community Fund Monday and asked the public to donate to the philanthropic disaster-response effort.

The fund launched with $1.3 million to respond to three key areas impacting San Diegans: food insecurity, rental and utility assistance and income replacement — also known as gap funding.

As of April 3, the Halicioglu Family Foundation will provide a $1 to $1 match for every donation to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund, up to $500,000 million. We are grateful for the generosity and partnership of Taner Halicioglu, a leading tech investor in San Diego and one of the first employees at Facebook.

The Fund is rapidly deploying flexible resources into the community to support San Diegans impacted by this global pandemic and the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

Learn more or make an online donation at SDFoundation.org/COVID19. 100% of donations will help impacted San Diegans.