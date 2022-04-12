San Diego DA alerts San Diegans of CDCR’s plan to make early prison release regulations permanent

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Department of Corrections is looking to institute permanent measures which would result in the early release of thousands of violent offenders as well as as “nonviolent second strikers.”

The plan is facing pushback from San Diego’s District Attorney Summer Stephan who argues the new release regulations would threaten the safety of our communities and those who have been victims of crime.

The Department of Corrections is required to hold a public comment period before the regulations become permanent.

They must also consider and address all comments made.

DA Summer Stephan joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the early prison release regulations.

The CDCR is accepting public comment on this issue until April 13.

To contact the CDCR, email rpmb@cdcr.ca.gov.

Teleconference at (877) 411 – 9748.