San Diego DA educates parents on the signs of sex trafficking





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – January is National Sex Trafficking Awareness Month in the United States.

In honor of the magnitude of children and families who are harmed by the sex trafficking industry each year, DA Summer Stephan and organization One Safe Place hosted “Human Trafficking 101”, a seminar to educate parents on the signs of sex trafficking.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live at the seminar to speak with DA Summer Stephan about the epidemic proportions of sex trafficking that occur in San Diego County.