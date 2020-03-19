San Diego Dining Group to give free meals to first responders in response to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Dining Group and Farmer’s Table Little Italy will be giving free meals to anyone who is on the front lines of helping to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, first responders and healthcare workers can pick up a free, family-style meal for up to four people at Farmer’s Table Little Italy or Saltwater Restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter.

These efforts are in response to new public health orders that took effect Tuesday in San Diego County, including a ban on gatherings larger than 50 people, the closure of all bars and an order limiting restaurants to take-out and drive-through services only.

The number of positive cases in the county rose again Wednesday, to 80 total in the county among residents and non-residents alike.