San Diego District Attorney charges ‘Antifa’ members with felonies and criminal conspiracy

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – It was the most violent day in the history of Pacific Beach.

Dozens of Antifa supporters showed up at a pro-Trump rally.

The event hadn’t started and according to reports, Antifa supporters attacked anyone in sight.

This week, the San Diego County District Attorney formally charged at least eight members of Antifa with felonies, including criminal conspiracy.

