San Diego District Attorney creates four-week ‘Families in Motion’ program for outreach and training





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Through Virtual Classes When COVID-19 and social distancing threatened to interfere with plans to provide crime prevention and social media awareness skills to teens and their families, the curriculum was quickly transformed to an online platform, drawing students from San Ysidro to Poway.

Families in Motion is a four-week outreach and training program offered to teen students and their parents by the District Attorney’s Office and the San Diego Police Department. Topics include issues confronting teens today such as dealing with COVID-19, navigating social media and preventing drug use, gang activity and human trafficking.

“Preventing young people from becoming victims or perpetrators of crime is an important priority for my office, especially with schools closed,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said. “Families in Motion builds resilience and also offers a restorative path for youth who may already be engaged in unhealthy or risky criminal behavior.”