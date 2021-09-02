San Diego District Attorney spreads the word on Fentanyl overdose

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – International Day of Overdose Awareness was on August 31st, but San Diego county officials continue to spread the word on the dangers of drug abuse.

According to officials, Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the county. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney spoke with District Attorney Summer Stephan to discuss how they are handling the opioid epidemic.

If you or a loved one suffer from substance abuse call the San Diego Access & Crisis Hotline at (888) 724-7240 or dial 211.