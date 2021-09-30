San Diego eatery ‘Callie’ receives the Michelin Bib Gourmand award

EAST VILLAGE (KUSI)- A San Diego eatery is one of five to receive the Michelin Bib Gourmand award. In June, 2021 ‘Callie’ opened in the East Village. Callie is Greek for “The Most Beautiful” and the owner/executive chef, Travis Swikard brings the diversity of Mediterranean cuisines together with the ingredients and terroir of the greater San Diego region, his hometown.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Swikard on Good Morning San Diego because the eatery recently received the Michelin Bib Gourmand award. Swikard says, “It’s a great honor to be here in San Diego and get some shining light here in my hometown, it’s an amazing thing. We’re set out to be a casual restaurant here that serves amazing, amazing cuisine. That’s really what Bib Gourmand really means.”