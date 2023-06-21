San Diego elected leaders to declare State of Emergency over Tijuana Sewage crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego elected leaders came together Tuesday to formally declare a State of Emergency over the ongoing Tijuana Sewage crisis.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas and Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer held a news conference to announce the board policy that — if approved — would formally declare a state of emergency due to the Tijuana River Valley environmental crisis.

Mayor of Imperial Beach, Paloma Aguirre, also attended.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has covered this story for over 40 years, as he calls it the “longest running environmental disaster in American history.”

Plante explained that “because of a broken sewage plant south of Tijuana, they are dumping 35,000,000 gallons of raw sewage every single day as we speak.

If passed this declaration will help us elevate this issue at the state and national level and bring in additional funding for infrastructure projects that will help solve this issue.#TijuanaRiverValley #sandiegocounty — Supervisor Nora Vargas (@SupNoraVargas) June 21, 2023