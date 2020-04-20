San Diego elected officials differ on strengthening or loosening coronavirus regulations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We asked two of our elected leaders, one from the county, one from the city to weigh in on the events of the weekend and what the immediate future may hold as it relates to the regulations put in place due to the spread of coronavirus.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and City Councilman Chris Ward to see what they think is the best way forward.

Gaspar says she believes it is time to start re-opening places like parks, beaches, and golf courses if proper social distancing can be maintained while Councilmember Ward believes the shutdown needs to be extended. Ward warned of one “rogue” district causing a relapse of problems and said, “the curve hasn’t flattened enough.”

