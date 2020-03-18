San Diego Employers Association helps businesses adapt to coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Employers across the nation are struggling to keep up with the changing dynamics in the COVID-19 emergency as it relates to their businesses and their employees.

To help companies adapt to these changes, the San Diego Employers Association is offering HR advice.

Jennifer Jacobus, Director of HR Services at San Diego Employers Association, was in studio to talk about this.

For more info: www.sdeahr.org