SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego essential workers and at-risk populations may be eligible to enroll their children in emergency subsidized child care so they can continue to work and protect our community during the COVID-19 crisis. Child Development Associates (CDA) and the YMCA of San Diego County Childcare Resource Service (YMCA CRS), which operate the two largest subsidized child care programs in the region, will begin processing vouchers for essential worker families starting today.

On April 10, Governor Newsom released $50 million to pay for limited-term additional state subsidized child care vouchers for essential workers and at-risk populations. On April 17, San Diego County’s two Alternative Payment Program agencies, CDA and YMCA CRS, received contracts from the California Department of Education (CDE) for $5.1 million in child care vouchers and administrative costs of the program. An estimated 2,664 children will be provided with two months of childcare.

Family eligibility and enrollment priorities include:

1. At-Risk Populations including children at risk of abuse, neglect, or exploitation; children eligible through Emergency Child Care Bridge Program for Foster Children; families experiencing homelessness, or children of domestic violence survivors.

2. Essential workers in the following sectors, whose total family income does not exceed the current income eligibility threshold and are not able to work remotely. Both parents must be essential workers to qualify. Review list of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers.

3. Families with children with disabilities or special health care needs whose IEPs and IFSPs include ELC services.

4. Essential workers listed in #2 above, whose total family income exceeds the current income eligibility threshold and are not able to work remotely.

Families who meet these requirements may begin the enrollment process at http://www.sandiegoforeverychild.org/covid19/. This emergency child care program has a streamlined enrollment process so families can get quickly connected to the care they need. Emergency child care services under this program will be available through June 30, 2020.

For more information visit: www.ymcasd.org/childcarereferrals