San Diego Event Coalition pleads for help, installs 22 billboards

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Left behind by California’s color-coded tier system, the San Diego Event Coalition is advocating for event professionals in San Diego.

Formed in June 2020, SDEC has been working tirelessly, pleading with elected officials for extra aid and inclusion in California’s tier system.

This week, they will be placing 22 billboards across the County, emblazoned with the words: SD Events Industry – going out of business, give us a pathway back…. Last call.

The event industry is a menagerie of thousands of small businesses, and has never seen a need for lobbyists, but the organization is beginning to think it may be necessary to see a path forward.

Hosting 400 or more vendor booths, swap meets have been able to operate during lockdown.

Since May 2020, food and beverage areas and live music have been in full performance.

What’s more, farmer’s markets and craft fairs, boasting hundred of vendors and thousands of attendees, have been open since June 2020.

Most recently in January 2021, live music can be held at restaurants.

And yet, professional event planning companies are still barred from operating.

Kevin Hellman, Treasurer of the San Diego Event Coalition, joined KUSI to discuss the needs of the SDEC and their new billboards.