San Diego Event Coalition to host a ‘Wipe The Tiers Away’ celebration on June 15

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After over a year of government shutdowns, the San Diego Events industry is excited to resume their normal operations.

As you know, Governor Gavin Newsom has selected June 15th as the special day to drop his restrictive color-coded reopening system, and all coronavirus restrictions.

The CDC has already updated their guidance to say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. But, Governor Gavin Newsom defied their guidance, and decided to keep the statewide mask mandate in place for Californians.

Newsom led the slowest and most restrictive reopening process in the country, and California’s strict restrictions caused thousands of businesses to permanently close, and led to the highest unemployment rate in the country. Not to mention, many large events were cancelled, or just held in states with less restrictions like Florida, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, and many more.

Furthermore, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher stood by Governor Newsom’s side throughout the entire pandemic, never once criticizing or questioning his policies.

Now that we are quickly approaching the long-awaited date of June 15th, Californians are ready to join the rest of the country and return to normal.

The San Diego Events Coalition, led by Kevin Hellman, is hosting a ‘Wipe The Tiers Away’ event on June 15th to celebrate the return to normal life.

The San Diego Events Coalition says they are so happy to see the tiers go and are ready to “watch our industry come roaring back.”

They are asking the public to join them to “celebrate and honor three San Diego Community Champions that helped us navigate the past year with a Drop the Mic Award.”

To celebrate dropping the tiers, the San Diego Events Coalition will honor:

San Diego County’s Chief Resilience Officer, Gary Johnston

San Diego County Supervisor, Chair Nathan Fletcher

City of San Diego Director of Special Events & Filming Department, Natasha Collura.

The event will be held at the Quartyard on June 15 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

To RSVP, click here.