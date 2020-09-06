San Diego event workers to march on Labor Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego event workers plan to take to the streets on Labor Day to bring awareness to the events industry and the individual businesses and employees suffering during and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The demonstration is scheduled for Monday, September 7th at 10a.m. at Waterfront Park and march through Downtown San Diego to the San Diego Convention Center.

Event Organizer Kevin Hellman, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the planned demonstration.