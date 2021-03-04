San Diego extends law requiring hotels to rehire veteran workers laid off during pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council has extended an ordinance requiring hotels to rehire veteran workers that were laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance was extended for one-year, was set to expire Monday.

The San Diego Union Tribune reports, the law “aims to prevent the hotel industry from using mass layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to replace higher-paid veteran workers with cheaper employees.”

Hotel industry leaders are critical of the law because they believe it is too vague, and believe they should have been involved in the negotiations.

San Diego City Council’s lone Republican, Chris Cate, was the only one to vote against extending the ordinance. Cate voted against it because he doesn’t believe anyone on City Council know the hotel business enough to dictate who they hire.

Others, including those in the industry, are concerned that the law is a favor to the unions from the politicians who support them.

KUSI viewers have also reached out to us voicing their concern for younger, new employees who have been hoping to receive a promotion at their place of employment. They wonder if those employees trying to earn their stripes are being left behind.

The complete SDUT report can be read here.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman has the details.