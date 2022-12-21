San Diego faces budget crisis, legislators push to increase parking costs





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego is facing a $350 million budget deficit over the next five years. Leaders are considering ways of solving budget discrepancies such as increasing parking meter prices and charging non-residents for parking at major city destinations.

These increases on the cost of living for San Diegans are receiving immediate backlash from the community.

The Transparency Foundation’s own Carl DeMaio joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss details.