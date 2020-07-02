San Diego families react to County orders canceling traditional Fourth of July celebrations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Governor Newsom is ordering closures of various sectors of our economy ahead of Fourth of July weekend, some California counties are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to closures.

Los Angeles County has already announced they will shut down their beaches for Fourth of July weekend, but San Diego County officials have not yet announced that order.

Although, San Diego County officials have banned gathering at private residences with people who are not from your household. Meaning, you cannot visit your parents house to celebrate Independence Day unless you live with them.

Many San Diegans plan to ignore the order, but some say they will abide by it over the holiday weekend. As we approach the weekend, others are anxiously waiting to see what restrictions will be implemented next.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Mission Beach where he spoke with multiple families to see what they think about San Diego County health officials orders.