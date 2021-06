San Diego Featherweight boxer preparing for PAN AM games





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Julius Ballo is the #1 Boxer in the US after he clinched his 11th national title in Louisiana for the USA Boxing Annual Tournament.

Now Ballo preparing for the PAN AM Games representing the US and San Diego.

Ballo will leave for Colorado’s Olympic Training facility until the 10th. On the 11th he will be in Guadalajara, Mexico till the 17th competing.