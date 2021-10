San Diego Filipino Film Festival kicks off Oct. 14





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Filipino Film Festival kicks off on the evening of Oct. 14.

Benito Bautista, Executive Director & Co-founder of San Diego Filipino Cinema, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.

The event starts on Oct. 14 and goes until Oct. 19.

To learn more information visit www.sdfff.org/2021

To watch the trailer for the films visit www.sdfff.org/2021/schedule/