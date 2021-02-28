San Diego Fire Department to hold free all-gender firefighting camp for teens

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amber Taddeo, San Diego Fire Department engineer and paramedic helped create Girls Empowerment Camp, a free two-day camp that shows teens how they can master the physical activities that firefighters perform on the job.

Taddeo wanted to created this program after noticing the dwindling number of female firefighters.

Registration opens on March 1 at 8 a.m. and camp takes place on the weekend of April 17-18.

The camp is hoping to take 100 campers between the ages of 14-18 of all genders.

Campers will learn hose control, climb ladders (not to mention the aerial ladder on a fire truck), rappel from a second story simulated building, witness a live burn demonstration, learn hands-only CPR, participate in a firefighter fitness workout, and go through a search and rescue course.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented.