San Diego Fire-Rescue Department aids fires across California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Fire Department has many firefighters at the Valley Fire as well as other incidents throughout the state, according to Deputy Chief Steven Lozano.

Lozano said even though SDFD sends firefighters out to help other agencies, all of the City of San Diego fire stations are fully staffed.

Firefighters are working extra shifts to accomplish covering all stations and deployments.