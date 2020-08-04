San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation’s Ready to Respond virtual event and benefit at the Belly Up





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation’s Ready to Respond virtual event and benefit concert, with silent and live auctions and a performance by the award-winning Rolling Stones tribute band Mick Adams & The Stones, live streaming from the iconic Belly Up Tavern.

The program will feature first responders who were infected and recovered from COVID-19, discussing how the disease has affected them personally and how they were able to get back on the job.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department formed a COVID-19 Response Team to change the way the department operates to address the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Steve Lozano, who heads the Response Team, will discuss preparations for a fire season with challenges unlike ever before. Fire Chief Colin Stowell will discuss the overall impact the pandemic has had on the department, staffing, equipment, and morale.

Event proceeds will help provide urgently needed resources for our San Diego firefighters, lifeguards, and paramedics during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Registration to the event is FREE, though guests can order premium wine packages that will deliver a selection of fine wines to their home to enjoy as they watch the concert.

Attendees can register at https://www.betterunite.com/sdfirerescue-readytorespond