San Diego Fire-Rescue on enforcing closures and preparing for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All city beaches from San Diego to Carlsbad remain closed as officials urge residents to practice social distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer ordered the closure of all city-owned beaches, parks and trails on Monday, and said violators could face fines and jail time. Citing a lack of physical distance among city residents in public spaces over the weekend, Faulconer said the step was not one the city took lightly.

“Things are changing by the day. We have to be flexible, but we have to be firm,” he said.

“This weekend we closed city-owned parking lots at beaches and parks. Now I am calling on the city to close all parks, beaches, boardwalks, bays and trails until further notice.”

Faulconer said people should still get outside for exercise, but stay in their neighborhoods and maintain physical distance of 6 feet from people who are not part of their household.

“The actions of a few can take the lives of many,” Faulconer said. “The time for education has ended. The time for enforcement is here.”

San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit said there are two orders that officers can enforce — Newsom’s stay-at-home order and a local ordinance pertaining to emergency closures.

Both could result in a misdemeanor citation and leave violators facing up to $1,000 in fines, up to six months “confinement” or both, Nisleit said.

Faulconer’s announcement came shortly after San Diego County health officials said if cities cannot maintain safe social distancing procedures at their parks and beaches, the county will close them to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“We encourage outdoor exercise as long as people maintain 6 feet of social distancing,” Wooten said Monday afternoon. “It looks like people are not able to do that.”

The county is amending its previous public health order to include the authority to close beaches and parks if municipalities are unable or unwilling to enforce the 6 feet of social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Mónica Muñoz, Media Services Manager, SDFD / Communications Dept., joined KUSI via telephone to talk about how they may be enforcing these new measures.