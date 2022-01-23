CAL FIRE San Diego firefighters join fight against ‘Colorado Fire’ in Big Sur





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Firefighters made progress against the Colorado Fire between Carmel and Big Sur Saturday evening, bringing containment to 20% as the flames burned 1,050 acres.

San Diego firefighters headed up the coast on Saturday night to help mitigate the flames, arriving Sunday morning.

Capt. Thomas Shoots, CAL Fire PIO, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss updates on the Colorado Fire.

Capt. Shoots described the National Weather Service as surprised that the fires were able to catch and spread the way they did, given Big Sur receives a decent amount of rainfall, certainly more than San Diego receives.

The fires often do a lot of damage during Santa Ana winds, but die down once the winds are gone, Capt. Shoots described,

#ColoradoFire off Palo Colorado Canyon, Big Sur, south of Carmel-by-the-sea in Monterey County is in the 1050 acres and 20% contained. Updated acreage due to better mapping. In Unified Command with @CALFIREBEU and Mid Coast Fire. https://t.co/1Mn9uME051 pic.twitter.com/U9x7Q2ypJL — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) January 23, 2022