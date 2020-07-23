San Diego Food Bank answers growing need for hunger relief

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As unemployment rises because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so does food insecurity. San Diego County’s leading food bank is providing food assistance to hundreds of thousands of families.

On Wednesday, the Food Bank held its annual board meeting. The meeting was hosted online.

CEO and President Jim Floros gave an update on the organization’s efforts since the county’s COVID-19 health orders took effect in mid-March.

Before the pandemic, the Food Bank served 350,000 people a month. That number has soared to 600,000 a month.

The Food Bank’s expenses to buy food from wholesale suppliers has ballooned, from $1 million a year, before COVID-19 to $4 million to purchase food for a mere three months during the pandemic.

Instead of drive-through distributions that drew thousands of cars, the Food Bank said it’s going back to a neighborhood model and putting special emphasis on providing food through 35 non-profit groups that run “super pantries” with greater volumes of food distribution.

Floros said the need for food assistance may increase dramatically over the next few months if the federal paycheck protection program is eliminated and unemployment benefits are reduced.