San Diego Food Bank asks for community support during holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Feed Bank continues to be one of the largest contributors of pantry items for those faces with hunger across the county.

This holiday season, you can get into the spirit of giving by making donations to the San Diego Food Bank.

Casey Castillo, CEO of Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank, joined KUIS’s Kacey McKinnon to discuss how the community can support those in need this winter.