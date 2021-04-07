San Diego Food Bank breaks records, warns of need for years to come

SAN DIEGO FOOD BANK (KUSI) – Even though the government lockdowns are slowly coming to an end, the damage done to the economy will be felt for many years to come.

Economists say thousands of businesses are not coming back and potentially millions of people will not be returning to their old careers.

A record number of people are turning to food banks to feed their families.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joins us live from the San Diego Food Bank, where meals are being served to a “record number” of people.