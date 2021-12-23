San Diego Food Bank is making sure no one goes hungry this holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the second year in a row, the Christmas holiday has been directly affected by the pandemic.

One of those effects is widespread hunger in our community.

By some estimates, more than one million people in San Diego are considered “food insecure.”

That’s one third of San Diego’s population.

But local charities have been stepping up to fill the gap and KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from the San Diego Food Bank with more details.