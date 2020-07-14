San Diego Food Bank is working to help those who live in ‘food deserts’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans living in certain areas may find themselves hard-pressed to find healthy food nearby.

These so-called “Food Deserts” tend to occur in low-income areas.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, more and more people are in need of healthy food.

President and CEO of the San Diego Food Bank, Jim Floros, shared information on what Newsom’s new closures and San Diego Unified Schools operating online for the upcoming year means for them.