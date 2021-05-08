San Diego Food Bank partners with Westside Community Church in Project 1:1

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The San Diego Food Bank partnered with the Westside Community Church for a drive-up and walk-up food distribution event today with special packages for mothers in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The food distribution took place at 560 Palomar St., Chula Vista, 91911.

Jim Floros, President and CEO of the San Diego Food Bank, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the food distribution event.