San Diego Food Bank preparing to help families in need this Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Food Bank has been at the forefront of helping families with food during the COVID-19 pandemic and they are preparing to continue that help heading into Thanksgiving.

CEO of the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank, Jim Floros, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to explain how they are preparing for the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic.